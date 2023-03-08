Status: 08.03.2023 2:31 p.m According to media reports, there is a new lead in the case of the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. According to research by ARD, SWR and “Zeit” this leads in the direction of Ukraine. Federal prosecutors confirmed today that they had a ship searched in January.

Three of the four strands of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were destroyed by explosions on the bottom of the Baltic Sea at the end of September 2022. Since then, investigators have wanted to clear up the case and are looking for possible perpetrators and masterminds. Citing information from the secret service, it is said in the research of ARD, SWR and “Zeit”, a pro-Ukrainian group could be responsible for the attacks. Authorities in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and the USA were involved in the investigation.

Federal prosecutor confirms boat search

According to media reports, investigators have so far found no evidence of who commissioned the destruction. However, they identified a boat that could have been used for the Baltic Sea venture. The federal prosecutor confirmed on Wednesday that had had the ship searched in January. There is a suspicion that it could have been used to transport explosive devices, the Karlsruhe authorities said. The evaluation of the seized traces and objects is ongoing. “The identity of the perpetrators and their motives are the subject of ongoing investigations,” it said.

Perpetrators used false passports

According to research by ARD, SWR and “Zeit”, the yacht in question was rented by a company based in Poland, which “apparently belongs to two Ukrainians”. In addition, a team consisting of a captain, two divers, two diving assistants and a doctor brought the explosives to the crime scenes, according to investigations. The nationalities of those involved were unclear, the report said. Apparently they used fake passports.

The authorities had found out that the boat probably set sail from Rostock before the pipeline explosion on September 6th. However, according to Interior Minister Christian level (SPD), the authorities in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are not actively involved in the investigations of the federal prosecutor. They would only supply files on request. He can therefore not comment further on the findings, but only “take note of what he has read and heard himself”.

Doubts about the determined route of the perpetrators

According to the research team, after the start in Rostock, the authorities found the ship in Wieck on the Darß, in the Vorpommern-Rügen district and on the Danish island of Christiansø, northeast of Bornholm. This route raises questions for local experts. For example, Wieck on the Darß can only be reached with a large boat with great difficulty over shallow Bodden waters. According to the former port captain of the Hanseatic city of Rostock, Gisbert Ruhnke, the perpetrators needed a larger boat for the action lasting several days. That was “limited by depth, you can’t get everywhere, like Wieck for example – not feasible,” said Ruhnke to NDR Info. The research team was also “very irritated” by the place mark Wieck on the Darß, according to team member and terrorism expert Michael Götschenberg. This point on the route makes “little sense for various reasons”, the problem of the shallow draft is only one of them. Doubts about the results of the investigators are therefore justified, Götschenberg continued.

Reluctance on the part of the Federal Defense Minister

So far, the federal government has been very reluctant to comment on the reports. “The Attorney General has been investigating the matter since the beginning of October 2022,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Most recently, Sweden, Denmark and Germany had only informed the United Nations Security Council that the investigations were still ongoing and that there were no new results.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) warned against jumping to conclusions. Pistorius takes note of the research results with great interest, he said on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday. “But we have to wait and see what is really confirmed. To comment hypothetically now, what if, I don’t think is expedient,” the minister continued. On the fringes of an EU defense ministers’ meeting in Sweden, Pistorius said that according to experts, it could also have been a so-called false flag operation. This means that perpetrators deliberately lay false tracks that point to other authors. And: “We have to make a clear distinction as to whether it was a Ukrainian group – i.e. it could have been on behalf of the Ukraine – or a pro-Ukrainian one without the knowledge of the government.”

Ukraine firmly denies involvement

Ukraine has denied responsibility for the alleged act of sabotage. “We are not behind this act,” said Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov on Wednesday before a meeting with his EU colleagues in Stockholm. The advisor in the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, tweeted the day before: Ukraine had nothing to do with the accident in the Baltic Sea and no information about pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups.

In a first reaction, Russia interpreted the reports on the sabotage investigations as an attempt to distract attention from the real masterminds. The Russian embassy in the US wrote on Telegram that it was simply a means of diverting suspicion from those in official government positions who ordered the attacks in the Baltic Sea to some abstract individuals.

USA and Sweden suspect act of sabotage

From the US side, the communications director of the US government’s National Security Council, John Kirby, referred to the ongoing investigations in Germany and Scandinavia. “We believe it was an act of sabotage,” he said. First, however, the investigation must be terminated. Only then can we talk about how to proceed. Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had no further comments. Stoltenberg said they knew it was an attack, a sabotage. However, it would be wrong to speculate about who is behind this before the investigation is complete.

