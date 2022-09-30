The key points Strengthened operation

Integrated devices

Surveillance plan

Day and night, they are now 500. Men and women of the Navy in action for surveillance, patrolling and the need to probe every risk area of ​​the Sicilian channel. A mobilization never seen before. Operational capabilities at the maximum effort to prevent and prevent attacks, accidents or dangers already established. The presence of a Russian submarine in our waters has been known for a long time. Other units of Moscow in the Mediterranean have long since been brought under control. However, the alert has risen. After the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline on the night of September 26th.

A strengthened plan

Already at the beginning of August, the “Safe Sea” operation was changed into “Safe Mediterranean” with an expansion of the intervention area. A strategic choice by the Defense – Minister Lorenzo Guerini, the head of SMD Giuseppe Cavo Dragone and the number one of the Navy Enrico Credendino – because it brought all the forces of the so-called national maritime instrument into play. In a multidimensional operational terrain: sea, sky, seabed. In the field three naval units, a dozen underwater vehicles, the special forces of Comsubin, aircraft and helicopters of the Navy. Under operational command of the Naval Squad.

The pipelines under surveillance

Trasmed is the pipeline that connects Algeria through Tunisia. Greenstreem guarantees connection with Libya. Tap ensures the flow of gas from Eastern Europe and runs under the Adriatic, near the Otranto canal, between the Apulian and Albanian coasts. The Navy must intercept and monitor suspicious activities of vehicles with unknown identity or not authorized by the state of origin. Plus the systematic reconnaissance of the seabed where the gas pipelines pass. In action the minesweepers – based in the port of La Spezia there are ten – equipped with sonar and Rov (remotely operated vehicles), underwater wire-guided vehicles equipped with acoustic systems and cameras. They can reach up to 2 thousand meters deep. We have the Pegasus and the Perseus, of American production. But also the Pluto Gigas and the MultiPluto, made in Italy by Gaymarine, technological excellence made in Italy.

Integrated military action

On the naval units, destroyers and frigates, are the legendary specialists of the Comsubin, divers and raiders of the Navy. Plus the helicopters of the same armed force along with the P-72 maritime patrol aircraft of the Air Force, all under the management of the command of the Naval Squad. A combined action: the aircraft focus mainly on what is visible from above, the helicopters can also investigate the underwater space using sonar and sound buoys of active or passive type.

They are devices and deployments of means and men already used for some time. Both in these formations and in multinational contexts of the Atlantic Alliance. NATO usually employs two naval groups with these capabilities. Formed by ships made available by member countries, including Italy, generally one located in the area of ​​Northern Europe and the other in the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

The priority of underwater surveillance

Gas pipelines, telephone cables, digital transmission networks: infrastructures with enormous underwater, strategic and critical articulations. Today, more than ever, they reveal their full need for maximum surveillance for national security reasons. There are even those who evoke Russian attacks on underwater cables off the Irish coast where 97% of the data of the Internet of Europe passes. When he was at the top of the Navy, Cavo Dragone together with the strengthening of the maritime surveillance plan opened a operational requirements dossier for an integrated underwater surveillance system. After the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline, that project reveals all its urgent need.