A tax officer finds tax documents relating to a donation of 20 million euros from Russia to a German foundation. The documents are urgently sought in their office, nobody can find them. The officer takes the files home and burns them in the fireplace. What sounds like a scene from a crime thriller script actually happened in spring 2022 in north-eastern Germany.

It’s not just the act that seems disturbing. What was burned were documents from the MV Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection. The initials stand for the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania on the Baltic Sea. This is where the two Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2, which were damaged by explosions in autumn 2022, end.

The US wanted to stop construction

The Climate Foundation was founded in early 2021 at the express request of SPD Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig. At a time when US sanctions threatened the completion of Nord Stream 2. “This foundation had a camouflage mission,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja recently in the Bundestag. “Instead of protecting the climate, they should bring Nord Stream 2 online under all circumstances, avoid possible sanctions and smooth the business for the Russian state-owned company.”

So far, what Czaja says is undisputed. Also in the CDU, which ruled in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the time with the SPD and also voted in favor of the founding in the state parliament. A mistake, as the party admits today.

More pipeline than climate protection

According to the statutes, the charitable foundation was enabled to set up an economic business operation. A first version of the statute stated that the company should “participate primarily in the completion of Nord Stream 2”. The sentence no longer appeared in an amended statute, but the order was carried out. The foundation took over the construction of the pipeline, which means that it placed orders and employed 80 companies as subcontractors. She bought the ship “Blue Ship”, which was used to fasten the pipeline’s pipes to the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

See also Francesco: "I don't meddle in the elections but I ask politicians for responsibility" Prime Minister Schwesig in October 2020 at the landing station for Nord Stream 2 in the industrial port of Lubmin

In addition, shares in a ship broker, tools, vehicles such as wheel loaders and machines were acquired. The order volume totaled 165 million euros.

20 million euros from Russia – without conditions?

“The foundation had no other purpose than to act as the general contractor of the Kremlin, as Putin’s long arm and to smooth the business for the Russian state-owned company,” said Czaja in the Bundestag. This is the only reason why Nord Stream AG financed the foundation.

Visit the Climate Foundation website

The FDP sees it that way too. “Who seriously believes that Gazprom transferred EUR 20 million to this foundation in order to plant seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea? Nobody believes that!” says Hagen Reinhold, a member of the Bundestag from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. A central question is “what expectations does the Kremlin” have associated with the payment.

Silly under pressure

Prime Minister Schwesig still insists that the money was only intended for the non-profit area of ​​the foundation, i.e. climate and environmental protection. But that was never recorded in writing, but was agreed by the head of government in private with the head of Nord Stream 2, Matthias Warnig.

The Germany boss of Nord Stream 2, Matthias Warnig, in August 2018

Warnig is a dazzling figure. A former Stasi agent in East Germany who has been a close confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin for decades. The two presumably know each other from Putin’s time as a KGB officer in Dresden. After the end of the GDR, Warnig became one of the most influential German managers in Russia and sat on numerous supervisory boards of German-Russian companies and banks.

“Pipeline to the State Chancellery”

What did Schwesig and Warnig, acting on behalf of Russia, discuss? Waldimir Putin not only built gas pipelines with Nord Stream, said the FDP member of the Bundestag Michael Kruse. “He obviously also managed to build pipelines through which fake news, propaganda, lies and threats flow. These pipelines obviously reach into the state chancellery in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.”

Until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Schwesig tried to put Nord Stream 2 into operation. Why did she stick to the project so vehemently, even though the federal government had long since backed away from Nord Stream 2? Because she knew that half of the 20 million euros would end up in the state coffers?

Finances are her profession

The Prime Minister has a degree in finance and before her political career she worked for twelve years as a tax officer for the tax investigation department and later as a tax officer in the Ministry of Finance. You should therefore know that the donation would only remain tax-free if it was for the benefit of the public in writing.

Without this determination, taxes are due because the money could also have been spent for non-profit purposes of the foundation, i.e. also for the pipeline.

Russian money for the German treasury?

Was that intended by Schwesig and Warnig? That would mean that money from Russia was earmarked for the treasury. Schwesig claims that gift tax was never discussed. A parliamentary committee of inquiry in the state parliament in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is also trying to clarify this point. But the work is not progressing. Also, because the MPs get many files in their hands only largely blacked out. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja speaks of “tricks, deception and cover-ups”.

CDU-GeneralSekretär Mario Czaja

The fact is that Manuela Schwesig wanted to get rid of the Climate Foundation as quickly as possible after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. In March 2022, she announced that the foundation would be dissolved and that the endowment capital would be sent to Ukraine. But that hasn’t happened to date. Also, because the foundation’s board of directors vehemently resisted and also sued against the gift tax demanded by the tax office.

Panic in the tax office

Which brings us back to the foundation’s tax return, which remained unprocessed for months and in the end could no longer be found. As it turned out, the file had been misfiled at the office. When the officer responsible found her by accident, she feared personal consequences.

She panicked and therefore burned the documents, the 26-year-old later told investigators. They believed her, also because the woman went to her superior after the crime and revealed her cover-up. The public prosecutor’s office has been called in, and disciplinary proceedings are underway against the tax officer. But the story has political consequences.

“Kamin-Gate” creates pressure

Prime Minister Schwesig only recently heard about the burned file from the press. “Anyone who wants to believe that should believe it. I don’t believe it,” says CDU politician Mario Czaja. “A prime minister who keeps pretty much everyone in her sphere of influence on a short leash in order to have everything under control shouldn’t have known anything about all this, shouldn’t her finance minister or her justice minister have been informed about this process?”

Schwesig is unimpressed. “I think that’s correct, because a prime minister shouldn’t interfere in tax and public prosecutor matters and that’s none of her business,” countered the social democrat on ARD television.

When asked by the moderator whether Schwesig would also testify under oath, the Prime Minister did not answer. She will probably have to give it to the parliamentary committee of inquiry. The past is not silent.