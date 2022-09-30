Listen to the audio version of the article

The damage suffered in recent days by lines 1 and 2 of the Nord Stream, the gas pipeline that connects Russia to Europe, in the stretch of the Baltic Sea between Denmark and Sweden immediately caused the price of gas to skyrocket, making the debate on effects of the conflict in Ukraine on households and businesses. More generally, it is a question of understanding what scenario would be encountered in the event that Moscow decided to resort to the weapon of gas, definitively closing the tap, in the context of an increasingly accentuated tug-of-war with Europe and the USA on the war dossier in Ukraine.

Nadef, the alternative scenario: zero gas imports from Russia from October

A hypothesis that the government led by Mario Draghi has evaluated. And he did it once again (he had already done so in the Def) in the text of the Nadef, or the Update of the Def that got the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers. «As far as supplies are concerned – the document reads – the trend scenario is affected by a further drop in Russian gas imports, not their complete elimination. Therefore, an alternative scenario of complete interruption of the inflows from Russia has been elaborated starting from the month of October ».

In recent months, the influx of Russian gas has continued, with sharp increases in prices

If two risk scenarios centered on a price shock with or without a shortage of gas were taken into consideration in the Def at the end of March, “the developments in recent months – reads the Nadef – have been more similar to the shock scenario of price then elaborated: the inflows of Russian gas continued but were accompanied by strong price increases in the face of a storage campaign by all European countries. At present – the document still reads -, given a percentage of storage filling close to the target of 90% and the continuation in September of imports from Russia, albeit with volumes much lower than in the past, the risk scenario that appears more relevant is that of a complete stop of supplies from October onwards. Like the trend scenario, it has been assumed that the monthly storage level can never fall below Italy’s strategic reserve ».

The simulation: what can happen

What could then happen in this scenario, or in the event that Russia decides to turn off the gas tap towards Italy in October? The word once again goes to Nadef: in the simulation carried out “it was assumed that the complete absence of inflows from Russia leads to a 20% increase in the average prices of natural gas, electricity and oil compared to the trend scenario in the fourth quarter of this year and 2023. In 2024 and 2025, prices would be 10% and 5% higher, respectively. The simulation results indicate a cumulative contraction in 2022 and 2023 of 4.9% (and of 7.7% in the period 2022-2025), only slightly lower than what is deemed necessary but which could be supplemented by behavioral behaviors in response to the Mite containment plan ».

If Russian gas stops from October GDP + 0.1% 2023

Here then are the macroeconomic impacts associated with the risk scenario: “lower GDP growth compared to the trend equal to 0.2 percentage points in 2022 (therefore + 3.1%, ed)) and 0.5 percentage points in 2023 (+ 0.1, ed), while it would be 0.4 percentage points higher in 2024 and 0.2 percentage points in 2025 due to a rebound effect. The growth rate of nominal GDP would decrease more moderately due to a more sustained trend of the deflator, falling by 0.1 percentage points this year compared to the trend, 0.3 percentage points in 2023 and increasing by 0.2 percentage points and by 0.1 pp respectively in 2024 and 2025. These are – we still read in the Nadef – of impacts much lower than those estimated in the risk scenarios in the Def. This reflects the progress made on procurement from alternative sources, as well as the continuation of natural gas inflows from Russia ”.