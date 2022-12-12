Listen to the audio version of the article

“It is necessary to ensure that the rule on ineligibility is not applied to those convicted in the first instance”. Thus the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio in an interview with Corriere della Sera regarding the possibility of modifying the Severino law.

Non-candidability from the appeal ruling onwards

“In the first instance, yes – he explained -. Otherwise the provision would conflict with the presumption of innocence. Should inadmissibility start from the appeal sentence onwards – he added – Even for those who have committed serious crimes? This can be debated. Certainly the rule cannot be applied retroactively because it is still an afflictive measure, given that whoever is in office wants to stay there. However, on this there are different transversal ideas. I think we need to have a transparent and unprejudiced debate,” added the minister.

Remodulate the law on interceptions

On wiretapping Nordio underlined that “excluding those for mafia and terrorism crimes, which must not be touched, the law must be changed: there is a problem of disclosure and a purely economic one, because hundreds of millions are spent that could be used for another”. In particular, according to the Minister of Justice “the rule must be reformulated to reconcile citizens’ right to information and that of individuals not to see secret and intimate information concerning them disclosed. To restore a level playing field of information between the parties. Net of those for mafia and terrorism crimes, which must not be touched, the law must be changed: there is a problem of disclosure and a purely economic one, because hundreds of millions are spent that could be used for something else, and produce few results – he added -. We are very open to looking for a meeting point between the right to information and the limits to the media gridiron. I am ready to open a discussion table between representatives of the ANM, of the lawyers and of journalism, even tomorrow ».