Home » Nórida Rodriguez, new manager of RTVC
News

Nórida Rodriguez, new manager of RTVC

by admin
Nórida Rodriguez, new manager of RTVC

It was recently known in preliminary confirmations that the actress norida rodriguez It will be the new RTVC managerWith this, official confirmation is expected from the Presidency of the Republic.

With this appointment, the speculation of Hollman Morris in the position is left out, a rumor that was around for several weeks due to the journalist’s sympathy with the initiatives of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

News in development…

See also  The First Session of the 14th Provincial People's Congress Successfully Concluded- Huasheng Online

You may also like

Road safety, Councilor Saiu in the municipal council...

Health carries out a medical day in Usulután...

Nórida Rodríguez, manager of RTVC Sistema de Medios...

Feature: “A strong motherland is our strong backing!”——The...

USA. Fox News settles with Dominion: lights and...

Authorities continue with prevention measures against the rains...

Quibdó: agreements for $627 million for agro-industrial purchases

Nuremberg | Emu offspring in the Tiergarten

Trial continues against former mayors of Zacatecoluca and...

The best compositions sound in Unpublished Song

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy