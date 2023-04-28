Nórida Rodriguez, new manager of RTVC

12
It was recently known in preliminary confirmations that the actress norida rodriguez It will be the new RTVC managerWith this, official confirmation is expected from the Presidency of the Republic.
With this appointment, the speculation of Hollman Morris in the position is left out, a rumor that was around for several weeks due to the journalist’s sympathy with the initiatives of the Government of Gustavo Petro.
News in development…
