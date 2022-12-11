Listen to the audio version of the article

A debt saver for all taxpayers and not just for sport. It is the starting point indicated both by the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettiand by my colleague from Sport, Andrea Abodi, in bluntly rejecting the idea of ​​a tax and contribution shield just for football. The idea of ​​saving debts for everyone came from Ilenia Lucaselli who filed an amendment to the budget law in the Budget Committee on Wednesday 7 December.

A lifesaver

This is a first step to throw a lifesaver also to sports clubs and in particular to professional football clubs which by 22 December will have to settle the payment of taxes and contributions postponed up to now for a total of around 800 million EUR. The other link still missing is to also allow the world of sport to get on the train of installment payments and thus the “save football” extended to all would be complete. But let’s go in order.

Criminal prosecution freezing

The first step, as mentioned, to package the debt saver is the freezing of the prosecution for those who do not pay taxes and fees beyond the thresholds indicated by the law handcuffs to tax evaders (Legislative Decree 74 of 2000). The corrective filed, destined to enter the group of amendments reported on which the Budget commission will pronounce at the end of next week, provides for the suspension of criminal proceedings for the crimes of non-payment of withholding taxes and non-payment of VAT that emerged from the automated checks of the returns and referring to the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 October 2022, when the taxpayer requests and obtains the installments already envisaged for the payment of taxes in installments. The criminal proceeding is reactivated when there is a non-payment of two consecutive installments.

Save generalized debts

The motivation for a generalized debt rescue, according to Fratelli d’Italia, is always to be found in the energy crisis that has hit many companies, “including those that buy and sell energy have been brought to their knees”. In fact, there would be quite a few companies that have failed to pay the 2022 taxes and, according to current rules, by receiving an amicable notice they can access the installment plan. But according to the current rules on criminal tax sanctions, omitted payments of withholding taxes and VAT that exceed the threshold of 250 thousand euros automatically trigger the criminal complaint.

A hypothesis, the latter very concrete especially for professional sports clubs. The possibility of accessing installments over 60 months, but only for unpaid taxes and fees from January to October 2022, opens the door to the stop of the criminal complaint.