North Church: Nora Steen becomes new bishop | > – News

The synod of the Evangelical North Church elected a new bishop for the district of Schleswig and Holstein on Saturday. Nora Steen from Breklum prevailed against Friedemann Magaard from Husum.

The 132 members of the state synod present at their meeting in Rendsburg made a decision: Nora Steen succeeds Gothart Magaard, who is retiring on November 1st. Friedemann Magaard is his younger brother. But the election on Saturday dragged on: Neither of the two candidates was able to prevail in the first two ballots with an absolute majority of the votes (based on the 156 members of the state synod). According to President Ulrike Hillmann, Nora Steen initially received 71 votes, the Husum parish pastor Friedemann Magaard 56 votes. 79 votes would have been necessary. In the second ballot, Steen received 76 and Magaard 53 votes.

Magaard waived further ballots

The choice between Friedemann Magaard and Nora Steen was not considered a substantive decision.

After the second ballot and a short break, Magaard then announced that he would no longer compete. Nevertheless, the electoral regulations stipulated that Steen had to be confirmed by the members of the synod. According to Hillmann, the 47-year-old was the only candidate with 106 votes in the third ballot. There were 24 abstentions and one vote was invalid.

From Breklum to Schleswig

Pastor Nora Steen is currently the director of the Christian Jensen College in Breklum (Nordfriesland district), where seminars and training courses on mindfulness and sustainability are held. Steen’s opponent, Magaard, has also worked there. Until 2018 he was the theological director and managing director of the Christian Jensen College. Now Steen von Breklum is drawn to Schleswig (Schleswig-Flensburg district), where the bishopric of the district of Schleswig and Holstein is located.

A glitch in surgery brought Nora Steen to a deeper faith

Nora Steen’s father was a pastor. The decision to also become a pastor was not an easy one. “I was always very critical of that as a teenager,” says Steen, who grew up in Braunschweig. In the church youth work, however, topics were addressed in which she felt seen. Finally, a surgical error led to a stay in hospital, which brought her to a deeper understanding of faith while she was studying theology: “Is it the case that God guides us or punishes us or is it not God who is there when we think: Everything is now over?”

Headwind at the “Word for Sunday”

Steen has media experience, not just on social media. She has already written radio devotions for NDR and even stood in front of the camera: 25 times “Word for Sunday”. If you address political and social issues there, you have to be prepared for a lot. Her Notes on the reactor disaster in Fukushima caused violent reactions. Hate messages hailed after Steen 2014 about the appearance of the Austrian drag artist Conchita Wurst spoke at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Nora Steen says: “There just have to be people – they stand in the wind. The question is always: where is our core, the message of the gospel, which simply means that all people – no matter where they come from, what they have done – inevitably to be loved by God.”

Steen wants to act as advocate for the younger ones

The 47-year-old is aware that difficult years are ahead for the Protestant Church. Membership numbers are declining, congregations are forming alliances, and there are no new pastors. Steen also sees herself as an advocate for the younger generation: “In principle, we only represent one generation at management level,” she complains. She wants to achieve less hierarchy and more participation.

Who belongs to the district of Schleswig and Holstein

The future bishop of the North Church, whose official seat is in Schleswig, is responsible for the districts of Schleswig and Holstein. These eight church districts belong to it:

Schleswig-FlensburgNordfrieslandDithmarschenRendsburg-EckernfördeAltholsteinRantzau-MünsterdorfPlön-SegebergOstholstein

Other parts of the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein belong to the districts of Hamburg and Lübeck.

