North Guangxi and East Guangxi welcome strong convective weather and Guangxi urgently deploys heavy rainfall defense work

On May 9, the reporter learned from the video conference on heavy rainfall defense work held by the Water Resources Department of the Autonomous Region that Guangxi urgently deployed heavy rainfall defense work, focusing on the safety of water projects during flood seasons, flood control scheduling, and mountain torrent disaster prevention, so as to protect the public life safety.

According to the forecast, from May 10th to 13th, there will be a continuous heavy rainfall in northern and eastern Guangxi. The cumulative rainfall in the process will reach more than 200 millimeters locally, and the maximum hourly rainfall will reach 40-60 millimeters. From the daytime on the 10th to the 11th is the period of the strongest rainfall in this process. Some areas in Guilin, Liuzhou, Hechi, Baise, Hezhou, Laibin, Guigang, Nanning, Yulin and other cities experienced heavy rain to heavy rain, local heavy rain to extremely heavy rain. Affected by it, most rivers in Guangxi will experience a large-scale flooding process, and some rivers may experience super-warning floods.

According to reports, this process has a long impact time, a wide range, and a large amount of local accumulated rainfall. Some areas in Guilin, Liuzhou, Hechi, Yulin and other cities have a high risk of disasters caused by heavy rain. According to the data analysis and statistics of the mountain torrent disaster forecast and early warning system, the area affected by the heavy rainfall will involve 92 counties (districts, cities), 957 towns, 3,456 reservoirs, and 13,456 mountain torrent risk areas.

As Guangxi’s flood control work enters the most critical period, the Water Resources Department of the Autonomous Region will timely initiate flood defense emergency response according to the situation of river flood control and mountain torrent disaster prevention, and will send a working group to the front line of heavy rainfall defense according to the situation to inspect and guide flood control and disaster relief work. The department requires water conservancy departments at all levels to keep an eye on the local flood situation, timely initiate emergency response at the corresponding level, put the people at the center, and make every effort to deploy and implement various defense tasks: do everything possible to prevent mountain torrent disasters and small and medium-sized river floods, and timely release river flood and Forecast and early warning of mountain torrent disasters, provide support for timely organization of personnel transfer and avoidance, and implement preventive measures in advance for personnel in areas with safety risks; continue to do a good job in reservoir safety and flood control dispatching, strengthen the implementation of on-duty duty and inspection of reservoir hydropower stations, strictly Flood water level supervision, carefully carry out hidden danger investigation; strictly implement the 24-hour flood control duty and leadership leading shift system, timely statistics, verification and reporting of disaster situations. (Reporter Zhou Ying, correspondent Luo Yuanzhu)

