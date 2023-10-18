North Kivu: at least 145,000 new displaced persons registered since October 1 (OCHA)

At least 145,000 people in North Kivu have newly displaced to more than 33 localities since October 1, following the resurgence of fighting between local armed groups and M23 rebels in the territories of Masisi and Rutshuru. .

These figures were published on Tuesday, October 17, in a report from the Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCHA).

The health zones of Mweso (Masisi), Birambizo, Bambo and Rutshuru (Rutshuru) are the most affected by the resurgence of these fights.

Humanitarian coordination speaks of a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in these two territories.

According to OCHA, displaced populations in affected areas face urgent needs for food, water, shelter and health care.

Due to lack of assistance, displaced people in Mwesso are forced to drink untreated water from the river due to the lack of drinking water sources. The risk of water-borne diseases is high and rapid assistance in water, hygiene and sanitation is required, OCHA warns.

Humanitarian coordination adds that the overcrowding of classrooms in Mweso, with the arrival of new displaced students, presents significant health risks and exposes children to various other risks.

The Bwiza health center in Rutshuru is overwhelmed. It faces a shortage of medicines due to the lack of access for humanitarian organizations which ensure the supply of health inputs and medicines, reports OCHA.

Humanitarian actors are encountering significant difficulties in reaching populations in desperate need of aid, particularly in Bwiza and Tongo, in Rutshuru territory.

Despite these access constraints, OCHA is actively coordinating the emergency humanitarian response in collaboration with humanitarian partners on the ground.

The protection situation in the two territories is also deteriorating, indicates the Humanitarian Coordination Office, which speaks of at least seven civilians killed on the night of October 9 in the locality of Rumangabo, near Rutshuru.

Local sources estimate that the number of people on the move could increase due to new movements of populations fleeing the fighting which continued at the end of last week in the region.

Violent clashes between local armed groups and M23 rebels continued until October 16 in the territories of Masisi and Rutshuru.

