Radio Okapi/Ph. Marc Maro Fimbo.”/>

At least 20 people including women and children perished in a landslide, Sunday April 2, in Bulwa, in the Buabo group, in the territory of Masisi (North Kivu). This assessment is still provisional, because the excavations were still continuing on Monday. The provincial deputy of Masisi Alexis Bahunga asks the Congolese government to assist the bereaved families by organizing a dignified funeral for the victims.

This disaster occurred on Sunday around 11 a.m. local time, when the population of Bulwa village was washing clothes and drawing water from a newly developed spring with a high flow rate, near the Kabore River.

The landslide, which occurred suddenly, buried several people, mostly women and children. Among the victims, there are also three pregnant women.

The bodies were found thanks to the mobilization of local residents, who came to the rescue. The search continues on Monday to possibly find other bodies.

The provincial deputy of Masisi, Alexis Bahunga, speaks of a calamitous situation which requires assistance from the State in favor of the victim families, so that they can organize a dignified funeral.

For this elected official, this type of disaster is caused, among other things, by the erosion that is created as a result of deforestation in particular.

“We ask the population to continue planting trees, to possibly prevent similar disasters from occurring. Because erosions and landslides have become frequent in Masisi territory and this generally causes a lot of damage,” he said.

The soil of the territory of Masisi is silty-clayey and loose in nature. It can move easily, either by gravity or as a result of torrential rain. What is, very often, at the base of several erosions and landslides, add other observers in the region.