North Kivu: calm in Bashali Mukoto after clashes between the M23 and a coalition of Wazalendu

A fragile lull settled on Monday, May 29, in the locality of Kabukomo, about ten kilometers west of Kitshanga, in the Bashali Mukoto group, (North Kivu), after clashes on Sunday, May 28 , between the M23 rebels and a Mai-Mai coalition.

The Alliance of Patriots for a Free and Sovereign Congo (APCLS) and the Nyatura Bazungu fought together against the M23 rebels on Sunday morning in this part of Masisi territory.

According to customary sources and those of local civil society, it was the M23 rebels based in Kirumbu who launched this attack against the coalition of these local fighters, called “Wazalendu or patriots”, in the village Kabukomo.

After about two hours of clashes, the rebels would have retreated, attest these same sources.

Some residents had fled the area, returned there immediately afterwards, but the situation remains tense in the area.

In addition, the Burundian contingent of the EAC Regional Force is deploying its bases, notably in Kilolirwe, Kitshanga and Mweso, in this area where the rebels had actually withdrawn.

However, according to several sources, the M23 still maintains its positions in nearby towns, such as Kibatsiro, Kirumbu, Busumba…, in Masisi territory.