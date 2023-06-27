North Kivu: clashes between CMC/Nyatura and the M23 in Bukombo and Busanza

Clashes opposed Monday, June 26, the local armed groups, known as the “Wazalendo” to the rebels of the M23 in the area of ​​Bukombo and Busanza, territory of Rutshuru (North Kivu).

In the Bukombo group, Bwito chiefdom, shots were heard all Monday morning in the Shonyi and Kavumu villages, according to local sources.

According to them, the M23 rebels attacked the positions of the Movements for Change (CMC/Nyatura) coalition fighters in this village.

Two civilians were killed in these villages. The people of these two villages deserted them. These villages were also looted by the attackers, say the same sources.

Since the morning of this Tuesday, June 27, the inhabitants have started to return to their villages, note local sources.

Meanwhile, in Busanza, east of the capital of Rutshuru territory, other clashes were reported on Monday between M23 rebels and a Nyatura MPA group.

While the effectiveness of the withdrawal of the M23 from these two territories where the units of the regional force of the EAC are already deployed is awaited, these rebels clash regularly with self-defense groups.

Since the beginning of this month of June, local actors and civil society say they have recorded a dozen clashes. This is particularly in the Tongo area, in the Bukombo and Busanza groupings, in the territory of Rutshuru, as well as in the two groups of the Bashali chiefdom in the territory of Masisi.

