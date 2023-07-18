Home » North Kivu: discovery of the body of another victim of the Bukombo-center massacres
North Kivu: discovery of the body of another victim of the Bukombo-center massacres

The lifeless body of a woman was discovered Monday, July 17 in the morning in the village of Bukombo-centre, in the chiefdom of Bwito, in the territory of Rutshuru (North Kivu).

According to a local notable, this body is that of one of the victims of the killings that took place on the night of Saturday to Sunday July 16 in this region. Meanwhile, two other women kidnapped with this one by assailants have still not been found.

For the army, the bodies discovered in Bukombo-centre are those of eleven young people, all male civilians, used as carriers by M23 rebels, who were cowardly executed on Rubona hill overlooking Bukombo.

But, difficult for the moment to give exact information on what really happened in this village. It is also difficult to say who controls this region where there were these massacres, inform sources in Bwito.

Furthermore, in its statement of July 16, the army headquarters alerted national opinion and the international community to “the massacre of the civilian populations of Bukombo and the surrounding localities by the Rwandan army and its auxiliaries of the M23”.

This FARDC press release even documents the identities of these young victims and their villages of origin.

According to the FARDC staff, this umpteenth massacre comes after that of seven women and children, killed from July 4 to 5 in Bugushu, in the Tongo group, in the Bwito chiefdom, still in Rutshuru. .

Meanwhile, a relative lull has been observed since Monday in the village of Bukombo-centre, although psychosis persists following the gruesome discoveries in the area.

However, the security situation remains uncertain in Bukombo, the chief town of the group, after the withdrawal of the M23 rebels, local sources testify.

The victims were buried by some “courageous” residents who had taken refuge around Bukombo and who had returned just to observe the situation, according to a notable.

