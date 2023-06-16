Home » North Kivu: installation of the integrated provincial transition team to support the responsible departure of MONUSCO
North Kivu: installation of the integrated provincial transition team to support the responsible departure of MONUSCO

North Kivu: installation of the integrated provincial transition team to support the responsible departure of MONUSCO

The Provincial Integrated Transition Team (EPIT) for the responsible departure of MONUSCO from the province of North Kivu was officially set up on Thursday June 15 in Goma.

Co-chaired by the military governor of North Kivu and the head of the MONUSCO/Goma office, this team comprises a dozen members, including six from the provincial government and six others from MONUSCO, and country representatives from the United Nations system. united.

This structure is called upon to support the transition until the gradual and responsible exit of MONUSCO from the DRC.

During the installation of this team, the Governor of North Kivu, Lieutenant-General Constant Ndima appealed, especially to young people, inviting them “not to force a door that is already open”, thus alluding to the various acts vandalism of UN mission property.

Speaking particularly to the young people of North Kivu, in Lingala, General Constant Ndima insisted on the fact that MONUSCO is not a foreign force to the DRC, which is an effective member of the United Nations.

While praising the establishment of EPIT/Nord-Kivu, the participants in the workshop, including Ms. Isabelle Pendeza from civil society, nevertheless criticized the lack of parity within the team formed.

“There was no participation of women. But also the civil society which is invited as a consultative party, and not as a party having to participate in the decisions, in fact”.

Neither the working time of EPIT/Nord-Kivu let alone the budget allocated to its operation have been revealed.

