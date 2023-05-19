North Kivu: more than 1,000 cows slaughtered or looted by armed groups in May in Rutshuru and Masisi (ACOGENOKI)

“/>

More than a thousand cows have been either slaughtered or looted by militiamen in the territories of Masisi and Rutshuru (North Kivu) since the beginning of this month of May, deplored, this Friday, May 19, the Association of breeders of North Kivu (ACOGENOKI).

This organization therefore fears the total collapse of the livestock economy in North Kivu.

She even speaks of more than fifty thousand head of cattle decimated over the past two years in these two territories.

ACOGENOKI attributes the May 2 attack on herders and their cows near Kalengera (Rutshuru) to the Rwandan rebels of the FDLR.

The organization gives a definitive toll of at least 450 cows that were slaughtered by firearms.

After this incident, several hundred more cows were looted from farms, among others, in Mahanga, Ruvunda and Kabati, in Masisi territory.

The consequence is that several breeders are already evacuating their cows, including their young, to sell them to the Société d’abattoir de Goma (SABAGO).

Kambale Bake Robert, director of this company denounces this phenomenon which, according to him, is due to the war:

“It is because of the war that people see where to sell their cows so that they cannot be stolen or killed. And it’s been one or two months that people show up here to sell their cows.

For the president of ACOGENOKI, if the situation persists, in the next two months, the province risks falling into a shortage of cows and local dairy products.