Beni, the courtyard of the Mwangaza primary school in Oicha invaded by displaced households. September 2022.

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

The civil protection of Beni (North Kivu) alerted, Wednesday, March 15, on the influx for four days of more than 50,000 displaced people towards this city.

According to the coordinator of this structure, Jean-Paul Kapitula, these people are fleeing attacks on their villages by alleged ADF.

“We estimate for the moment that we already have more than 50,000 souls in the city of Beni,” he reported.

Jean-Paul Kapitula indicated that the big wave arrived last Tuesday evening from Maboya, Kalunguta, Mabuku, Ngumo, Mataba, Kazebere and elsewhere.

These displaced persons are housed in host families in different districts of the city of Beni.

“On Tuesday March 14, there was an influx of displaced people who poured into the city of Beni in large numbers. Part of it spilled into the city of Butembo, but the majority of it spilled into the city of Beni,” said the civil protection coordinator.

He is already calling on civil protection actors, civil society and the leaders of religious denominations to take action for the registration of these displaced persons.

“We must have information to bring to the authorities. We must not be able to expect any message from the authorities, no. As soon as there is a problem, it is us who must come to the authorities with reliable information. This is why we are asking everyone, even the churches, to help us register in their plots or with their Christians so that we can get our hands on the work,” Jan-Paul Kapitula offered.

He also announced a meeting with humanitarian actors this Thursday, March 16 on this subject.