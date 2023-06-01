North Kivu: nearly 15 defendants sentenced to death in Sake

More than thirty convictions and four acquittals were pronounced Thursday, June 1 by the military garrison court of Goma (North Kivu) in a fairground for seven days in Sake in the territory of Masisi. Fifteen defendants received the death penalty.

Of the nineteen cases relating to the rape of children in the territory of Masisi and Rutshuru, investigated by the second chamber of the court, at least eighteen people, including some soldiers, were convicted. Only one defendant was acquitted in the person of Bizimungu Matabishi.

Three other defendants, prosecuted for the offenses of murder and attempted murder, were sentenced by the same court to the death penalty.

The first chamber of the same court was investigating fifteen cases relating to serious crimes:

murder

murders

participation in insurrectionary movements.

Here, the court acquitted four of the defendants, all civilians. While the eleven other defendants were sentenced to death.

Of the nineteen cases listed on the roll, four were not heard following the absence of the defendants in court.

On site in Sake, the customary authorities of the Kamuronza group said they were satisfied with the court’s decision. They have and wished that other educational audiences are organized in other entities of the Bahunde chiefdom where some criminals go unpunished.

One of these customary actors, Théophile Munati Kalibiri, explains:

“Now we have seen some people being taken to prison. In any case for us, it is a satisfaction. Moreover, we would like this activity that you organize here, that it is not limited here but is extended in nooks and crannies”.

These hearings were organized with the financial support of MONUSCO to support the judicial authorities in the fight against impunity.