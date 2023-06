” />

More than thirty-eight people were struck down in the early afternoon of Monday June 12 in the midst of commercial activities in the Eringeti market during a rain that fell in this region of North Kivu.

Civil society salutes the efforts of the nursing staff of Eringeti General Hospital in caring for these victims.

However, it asks the authorities to place preventive devices, such as lightning rods around public places, in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

