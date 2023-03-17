Editing Matininfos.net



The oil tankers of the city of Goma grouped within the Association of Oil Tankers of North Kivu APENOKI have declared a dry strike movement from Thursday, March 16, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the military governor of North Kivu, these economic operators decided to observe a dry strike with the aim of claiming their right.

According to the spirit of this letter, they deplore the administrative heaviness they face in harmonizing the price of petroleum products at the pump in the province of North Kivu.

It should be noted that this strike comes as the city of Goma faces a food crisis caused by the volatile security situation after the M23 supported by the Rwandan army occupied several villages.

