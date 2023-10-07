North Kivu: the FARDC accuses the M23 of having bombed their positions in Kibumba

The armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) accused, on Friday October 6, the M23 rebels of having launched, on the same day, two bombs on their positions in Kibumba in the territory of Nyiragongo (North Kivu).

In a press release published on Friday, Colonel Guillaume Ndjike Kaiko, spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu, spoke about the advanced positions of the army which were the target of two “mortar” type bombs launched by the M23.

While calling the international and regional community to witness, Colonel Guillaume Ndjike Kaiko warns that in the event of “exaggerated provocation the FARDC reserves the rights to respond”.

For his part, the spokesperson for the M23, Lawrence Kanyuka, in a tweet on Friday, in turn accused the Government of amplifying attacks with heavy weapons and bombings in areas that the rebellion had handed over to the forces of the East African Community (EAC).

Lawrence Kanyuka affirms that “the M23 is defending itself” without giving further details. In recent days, violent fighting between the coalition of local armed groups known as “Wazalendo” and the M23 rebels have been reported in certain areas of Masisi territory.

Friday, the “Wazalendo” invaded the town of Kitshanga. This strategic town in the Maisisi territory connects the Goma-Masisi-Walikale axis. According to local sources, the coalition of local armed groups occupied Kitshanga after a brief clash with the M23 in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

