The Nyamulagira volcano in the province of North Kivu (DRC) erupted on Monday evening March 13. The Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) in charge of monitoring the Virunga volcanoes and the seismic activity of the region, indicates in a press release published this same Monday, that from 6 p.m., a fiery glow was observed at the top of the Nyamulagira volcano.

