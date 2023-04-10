Unexploded explosive device. Radio Okapi/Martial Kiza

“/>

The official delegate of the Bambu group, Isaac Kibira calls on the returned populations of Kishishe and Bambu, (North Kivu), to be vigilant in the face of unexploded ordnance.

Several families from these localities of the Bwito chiefdom, in the Rutshuru territory who had fled the fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels have been returning to their villages for a week, after the withdrawal, on April 3, of rebels of the M23, of these two agglomerations.

Isaac Kibira invites the population to inform the competent authority in the event of discovery of an unexploded device:

“We ask returnees who are in the villages of Kishishe, Kirima, Kibungu, and those who cultivate in Mozambique, Kahumiro, Lushebere, to draw a lot of attention if they see an unexploded device, that they go and inform the authorities at the level of the agglomeration, and put up a sign there in order to avoid any humanitarian drama against the population”.

Moreover, following the massacres that were perpetrated in this area, particularly in Kishishe, by the M23 rebels during their occupation, the delegated official of the Bambu group calls on the inhabitants to preserve the clues.

“Wherever else they cultivate, if they see a decomposing human body, or bones, we also try to put a sign or a cross there in order to preserve the material evidence that incriminates the RDF terrorists who would have massacred the populations of Kishishe and its surroundings”, continued this representative of the governor of North Kivu in Bambu.

However, Isaac Kibira requests that humanitarian workers can assist these returnees who are in a state of vulnerability.