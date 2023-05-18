North Kivu: volatile security situation in Bweremana despite the withdrawal of the M23

Radio Okapi/Ph. Marc Maro Fimbo.”/>

The security situation remains volatile in the city of Bweremana, in the territory of Masisi, nearly 50 kilometers south of the city of Goma (North Kivu), noted Tuesday, May 16, the reporter for Radio Okapi.

This security precariousness is due to the presence of combatants from the few armed groups in the city and its surroundings after the withdrawal of the M23 around the city of Sake.

Several security incidents involving local armed groups are regularly reported in this area.

The departure of the M23 from this region has led to an increased presence of local armed groups, in particular elements of the APCLS and Nyatura who clash and seek to extend their influence, particularly in the Mufuni-Shanga groupement.

This volatile security situation worries the displaced who fear returning to their villages.

On the one hand, they fear clashes between these local armed groups; and on the other hand, they do not believe in a real withdrawal of the M23 rebels from the area.

And to deal with all these security hazards, the presence of a temporary base of blue helmets is appropriate in the Bweremana region, believes the president of local civil society, Floribert Buholo.

« Regarding security, we proposed that MONUSCO change strategies. That it be a little offensive according to the demand of the population “, he specified.

To precisely prevent the risks of threats against civilian populations and displaced persons, MONUSCO plans to install a temporary base of blue helmets in Bweremana.