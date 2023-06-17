Home » North Korea begins a key meeting of the ruling party to determine defense strategy
The North Korean Central News Agency said that the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea started, on Friday, an important meeting to define the country’s diplomatic and defense strategy “to deal with the changing international situation”, in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un.

The agency added, without going into details, that the meeting, which is held with the full body of the committee members, is likely to continue for several days, and it is expected that it will also review the country’s economic projects during the first half of this year.

A day before the start of the meeting, North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its coast, less than an hour after it threatened an “inevitable” response to military exercises conducted earlier by South Korean and US forces.

North Korea said the exercises heightened military tensions.

Last month, Pyongyang attempted to launch a spy satellite, its first attempt to launch a satellite since 2016, but the attempt failed.

