North Korea Continues Opposition to Washington Declaration… “Nuclear warfare”

▲ President Yoon Seok-yeol and US President Joe Biden, who made a state visit to the United States, hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on the 26th (local time). (yunhap news)

North Korea defined the Washington Declaration adopted at the ROK-US summit as “a maneuver for nuclear war.” The main point of the Washington Declaration is the launch of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), which discusses the operation of US nuclear weapons in detail.

In a commentary on the 30th, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said, “At a time when we are trying to continue to be tenaciously engaged in anti-DPRK nuclear war maneuvers under the pretext of ‘providing extended deterrence’ and ‘strengthening alliance’, our state responds to the current and future worrisome security environment. It is only natural to develop a military deterrence.”

At the same time, they said, “The actions of weightlifter Yoon Seok-yeol in the United States, which allowed us to reaffirm the hostile heart of the United States and the puppets, show that we must not hesitate or stop at all, even for a moment, in order to become stronger and more thoroughly prepared.” ·Missile advancement was justified.

Then, regarding President Yoon’s state visit to the United States, he criticized, “This act of puppet thief Yoon Seok-yeol, who sat head-to-head with his boss and plotted to annihilate our country, is the most hostile and aggressive act of provocation and a dangerous act of nuclear war.”

Earlier, North Korea protested against the Washington Declaration by stepping up and stepping up to protest against the Washington Declaration.

Vice Minister Kim said of the NCG through the Chosun Central News Agency, “We were once again convinced that we must be more perfect in enhancing nuclear war deterrence and, in particular, in the second mission of deterrence.” As more nuclear strategic assets are deployed in the ROK, the exercise of our right to self-defense will increase in direct proportion to that,” he said, taking it as a justification for the advancement of nuclear weapons and missiles.

In particular, in response to US President Joe Biden’s comment at a joint press conference at the Korea-US summit that a nuclear attack by North Korea would “cause the end of the North Korean regime,” Vice Minister Kim said, “The enemy commander-in-chief said, ‘The end of the regime’ while the world is watching. ‘,” he said. “It’s an old man’s absurd remark that would be burdensome even if he said to handle the remaining two years of the term in front of him.”