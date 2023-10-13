North Korea Criticizes US Aircraft Carrier’s Arrival in South Korea and Threatens Nuclear Response

North Korea Condemns Arrival of US Aircraft Carrier as Provocation, Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons for Defense

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has strongly criticized the recent arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group in South Korea, labeling it a provocation, and raising the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend itself.

Amid the advancement of its nuclear arsenal, North Korea has been increasingly issuing threats to use this type of weaponry preventively. However, experts argue that North Korea is unlikely to be the first to resort to atomic weapons due to its numerical disadvantage to the forces of the United States and South Korea. Nevertheless, the reclusive nation will continue to update its nuclear arsenal while refraining from diplomatic negotiations for the time being.

Pyongyang’s latest nuclear threat emerged shortly after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived in the port of Busan, in southeastern South Korea, following a joint naval exercise with Japanese and South Korean forces earlier this week in international waters.

South Korean defense officials have confirmed that the aircraft carrier will remain docked in Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase temporary deployments of prominent U.S. military assets, in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear program.

Reacting to the development, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) called the arrival of the aircraft carrier an “open military provocation,” interpreting it as evidence of a looming U.S. plan to attack North Korea. The agency further warned that North Korea would respond with its doctrine, which permits the preventive use of nuclear weapons should the need arise.

“The already published principle of nuclear use of the DPRK allows the processing of necessary action in the event that a nuclear attack has been committed against the State or the approach of using nuclear weapons is considered,” the KNCA stated, using the acronym of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

It added, “We will deal the hardest and quickest first blow to the means of ‘extended deterrence’ that the United States uses to deceive its acolytes, and also to the main headquarters of evil in and around the Korean Peninsula.”

North Korea has long asserted that it developed nuclear weapons in response to what it considers a plan by the United States and South Korea to invade its territory. The country has consistently expressed its frustration over the periodic deployment of American strategic assets, including aircraft carriers, long-range bombers, nuclear submarines, and joint military exercises.

While tensions remain high on the Korean Peninsula, it is hoped that diplomatic channels will eventually be employed to reduce hostilities and find a peaceful resolution between North Korea and the international community.

