North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Our military caught a shot, believed to be a long-range ballistic missile launched into the East Sea from the Pyongyang area around 10:00 a.m. today. We maintain a preparedness posture,” the South Korean military said.

“It is estimated that (the missile) fell outside the Exclusive Economic Zone, which is about 550 kilometers east of the Korean peninsula,” Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

According to TV Asahi, citing a Japanese defense official, the missile flew for 74 minutes at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers, with a range of 1,000 kilometers, which would be the longest flight time for a North Korean missile ever recorded.

It is the first time in nearly a month that Pyongyang has fired a ballistic missile. The last occasion was June 15.

For her part, the head of the Department of Communication and Propaganda of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yo-jong, issued a statement this week in which she stated that a strategic reconnaissance plane from the US Air Force had entered eight times in the airspace over the North Korean Exclusive Economic Zone, and threatened military action if this happened again. with RT

