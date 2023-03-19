Home News North Korea launches a new ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan
News

by admin
Daniela Vargas

March 18, 2023 – 10:02 PM

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed.

The Korean agency Yonhap has reported that the Army is trying to analyze the distance of the flight, its height and its speed, data that has not yet been made public.

It is one more in the recent actions of the North Korean authorities, which on Thursday, March 16, launched a Hwaseongpo-17 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Pyongyang International Airport just a few hours before the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the Prime Minister Japanese, Fumio Kishida, met in Tokyo in order to improve the complicated relations between the two countries.

North Korea confirmed that the launch of this intercontinental missile, as well as others sent in the previous week, responded to “a serious situation in the most unstable security environment on the Korean peninsula” due to “the provocative and invasive large-scale war games of the American and South Korean puppets.”

The United States, which condemned this and other recent North Korean launches on Tuesday, reiterated its support for South Korea. In a conversation between Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong, both countries condemned the North Korean country’s “provocative actions.”

