North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, the Joint Chiefs of the South Korean Armed Forces announced Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“Our Army detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired by North Korea towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the Sunan area, between 3:30 am and 3:46 am,” the Asian country’s military entity explained in a statement. .

He also indicated that the Armed Forces South Korea stand ready to cooperate closely with the US while “strengthening control and surveillance in anticipation of further provocations.”

This is the first time that Pyongyang has fired such a projectile since last July 12, when it launched a solid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM, for its acronym in English).

The day’s launch comes hours after a US nuclear submarine entered a South Korean port for the first time in decades. This is the USS Kentucky, one of the largest ballistic missile submarines in the world, which called at a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers from Seoul.

North Korea has linked the escalation of tension on the peninsula to joint US military exercises with South Korea on more than one occasion. Last Sunday, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo carried out new military missile defense maneuvers in international waters of the Sea of ​​Japan.

The drills took place days after North Korea launched a solid-fueled Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. From Pyongyang they affirmed that the test serves as a “strong warning” so that “the enemies clearly realize, once again, how risky and reckless their military option is” against their country. with RT

