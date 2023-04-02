Home News North Korea, “new nuclear reactor”: what we know
North Korea, "new nuclear reactor": what we know

North Korea, “new nuclear reactor”: what we know

Washington, April 2. (beraking latest news) – North Korea may be about to complete the construction of a new nuclear reactor at the Yongbyon complex, in the center of the country. The assessment is the work of the ’38 North’ project, a US think tank run by the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, which cites recent commercial satellite images.

These show the presence of employees at work in a building adjacent to the Experimental Light Water Reactor, and the expulsion of water that could result from testing a cooling system for this type of reactor. Construction has begun on new facilities at the uranium enrichment plant, which could be used to extend the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

“Together, these two changes appear to reflect Kim Jong-un’s recent directive to increase production of fissile material to expand the nuclear weapons arsenal,” the think tank explains.

