North Korea has recently conducted a slew of missile tests. (Uncredited/KCNA/KNS/dpa)

It is aimed at reaching the US mainland, reported the North Korean state news agency KCNA. The test that took place yesterday will significantly improve North Korea’s strategic deterrence and readiness for nuclear counterattacks. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directed the rocket launch.

South Korean military officials had already suggested yesterday that it could be a new type of ballistic missile. An ICBM with built-in solid fuel would be easier to move and hide, and could be launched faster.

This message was broadcast on April 14th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.