North Korea provokes with planned satellite launch | Current Asia | DW

The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “We urge North Korea to desist from the launch”. It is said that Japan had previously been informed of North Korea’s plans. Between May 31 and June 11, a satellite will be transported into space by rocket, according to the North Korean regime around ruler Kim Jong Un.

Japan sees its own territory threatened

Japan then put its missile defenses on alert and announced that it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory. The Japanese head of cabinet Hirokazu Matsuno explained that a rocket launch by North Korea would affect the security of Japanese citizens – even if it was described as a satellite launch. There is a possibility that the satellite will cross the territory of Japan. It is assumed that North Korea will fire the rocket carrying the satellite over the southwestern chain of islands, as it did when the satellite was launched in 2016, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo.

Just two weeks ago (May 16) North Korea had tested an ICBM

Nuclear-armed North Korea has tested a number of missiles and weapons over the past few months, including a new solid-propellant ICBM. According to its own statements, the country, which is largely isolated internationally, has meanwhile also completed its first military spy satellite. Head of state Kim Jong Un inspected such a satellite facility in May, reported the North Korean state news agency KCNA. He approved the final preparations for a launch with this satellite.

The announcement of the satellite launch was preceded by new tensions between the two Korean states. North Korea had previously heavily criticized cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States. If these three states wanted to exchange real-time data on North Korean missile launches, it would be “ominous measures,” said North Korea’s capital Pyongyang.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently got involved in efforts to ease the situation on the Korean peninsula. At a Visit to the inner-Korean border He urged North Korea to end its nuclear and missile tests.

haz/se (rtr, dpa, afp)