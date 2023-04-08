Home News North Korea retests drone to create radioactive tsunamis
North Korea retests drone to create radioactive tsunamis

North Korea retests drone to create radioactive tsunamis

North Korea has confirmed this Friday that it has relaunched its “submarine strategic nuclear weapon” from the Kajin port, in the South Hamgyong province, which has reached the Ryongdae port, in the same province, designed to “stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and create a large-scale radioactive tsunami”.

The weapon named “Haeil-2” was launched on April 4 and after 71 hours and 6 minutes, traveling an ellipse-shaped underwater distance of 1,000 kilometers, it reached its target this Thursday, reaching its target “where the armed head of test detonated underwater”, as detailed in a statement by the state agency KCNA.

“The test has perfectly demonstrated the reliability of the strategic underwater system and its ability to carry out fatal attacks,” North Korea explained, adding that “the system will serve as an advantage for the armed forces of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). ) and will be essential to contain all the military actions of the enemies, make threats disappear and defend the country”.

The last time they tested this weapon was on March 24, nicknamed “Haeil-1” and on that occasion it remained submerged for 59 hours and 12 minutes.

With this first launch, they accused the United States and South Korea of ​​rehearsing “an exercise of ‘occupation’ of North Korea, in view of its forms and contents” during the joint military exercises that both countries are carrying out under the name of ‘Shield of Liberty’.

These maneuvers, accused the North Korean country, “urgently require North Korea to prepare its entire Armed Forces structure for a war and strengthen its nuclear capabilities, both in quality and quantity.”

