North Korea threatens America with a “nuclear” | abbreviations

North Korea announced yesterday that the visit of the US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea “already reaches” the threshold for using atomic weapons, according to “agencies”.

“The deployment of strategic nuclear weapons by the United States, including a nuclear-armed submarine, meets our criteria for the use of nuclear weapons,” North Korean Defense Minister Kang Soon-Nam said in a statement.

The minister criticized the entry of a US “Ohio”-class strategic nuclear submarine into the port of Pusan ​​in South Korea, describing it as “the first deployment of strategic nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula in more than 40 years and an explicit and direct nuclear war.”

Sun Nam said the entry of the submarine could theoretically be attributed to sufficient conditions for Pyongyang’s use of nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported that Son Nam vowed to “suppress all attempts by the United States and its allies to use nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and start a war.”

The minister noted that “no one can deny the dangerous and critical security situation in which North Korea finds itself, which has changed radically due to the military excesses of the United States and its followers.”

“I remind the US military that a significant increase in the deployment of strategic reserves (on the Korean Peninsula), including the strategic nuclear submarine, can justify the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK Nuclear Forces Policy Act,” he added.

According to Son Nam, “North Korea’s armed forces will continuously suppress and repel the reckless attempts of the United States and its proxies to use nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula; To protect his country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and fundamental interests, and to prevent a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.