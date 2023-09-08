North Korea Unveils First Nuclear-Capable Submarine, But Experts Question Its Capabilities

North Korea Unveils New Submarine with Nuclear Weapons Capability

By Redacción, BBC News Mundo

Image source: Reuters

In a lavish ceremony, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his country’s new submarine, which is claimed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons. State media hailed the submarine as a significant advancement in the nation’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

The submarine, named Kim Kun Ok Hero in honor of a historic North Korean naval officer, fulfills a long-held ambition for the isolated Asian nation. Photographs released by state media showed Kim inspecting the submarine, surrounded by naval officers, highlighting its imposing size and potential as a key part of North Korea’s “underwater offensive.”

“The nuclear attack submarine (…) now symbolizes our menacing power that strikes fear into our unscrupulous enemies,” declared Kim Jong-un.

However, doubts have been raised about the submarine’s actual offensive capabilities. Experts argue that it is a modified Soviet-era Romeo-class submarine, manufactured during the Cold War period, leading some to refer to it as a “Frankenstein submarine.”

Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, explains, “As a platform, it will have some fundamental limitations and vulnerabilities.” The blurring of the submarine’s stern and propellers in the images released by state media could be an attempt to conceal its age and origin.

Other potential limitations include noise, slow speed, and limited range, making the submarine easily detectable by South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Analysts point out that North Korea possesses dozens of smaller submarines that collectively pose a significant threat due to their attack capacity.

South Korea expressed skepticism about the submarine’s capabilities, suggesting that the North may have exaggerated them. Japan also voiced concern, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stating that North Korea’s military activity poses a more serious and imminent threat to their security than ever before.

The unveiling of the submarine comes just before the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding and a planned visit by Kim Jong-un to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. There are speculations that North Korea may seek advanced weapons technology from Moscow during this meeting.

The international community closely watches North Korea’s military advancements, which continue to raise tensions in the region.

*With information from Jean Mackenzie (Seoul) and Kathryn Armstrong (London)

