North Korean Regime Adds Nuclear Power Status to Constitution

North Korean Regime Officially Registers Nuclear Power Status in Constitution

The North Korean regime, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, has amended the country’s Constitution to officially recognize its status as a nuclear power. The state-run KCNA news agency confirmed this update on Thursday.

During a meeting of the People’s Assembly, Kim Jong-un declared that the policy of building a nuclear force in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has been established as a basic law of the State. He emphasized that this important measure is aimed at accelerating the modernization of nuclear weapons to maintain a definitive advantage in strategic deterrence capability.

This move comes a year after the People’s Assembly passed a law declaring North Korea a nuclear power. The legislation also allowed for the preventive use of nuclear weapons. With the current amendment to the Constitution, the regime is taking a further step to firmly enshrine this status within the country’s highest legal document.

Kim Jong-un hailed this development as a historic event that provides powerful political support to strengthen national defense capabilities. However, this announcement has raised concerns globally, especially as it comes just one day after North Korea once again threatened nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula.

During a speech before the UN General Assembly, Pyongyang ambassador Kim Song blamed the United States and its allies for bringing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war through their continued hysteria and nuclear confrontation.

This year, North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests, fueling speculation about an imminent nuclear test. Tensions have also escalated between North and South Korea, as well as with the United States, which has led to joint military exercises in the area.

Unfortunately, diplomacy appears to be at a standstill, and the prospect of negotiating a denuclearization agreement seems unlikely. In response to North Korea’s recent actions, the armies of South Korea and the United States have commenced naval maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan, including live fire and anti-submarine exercises.

The exercises aim to enhance the interoperability capabilities of the allies in the face of growing nuclear and missile threats. North Korea recently launched a new tactical nuclear strike submarine, capable of launching ballistic missiles, and attempted to place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

With North Korea solidifying its status as a nuclear power in its Constitution, the global community is left anxiously awaiting the next steps in this escalating situation.

