North Waziristan: Suicide blast in Miran Shah, 3 youth martyred

Wednesday July 5, 2023, 10:23 PM Last Updated Wednesday July 5, 2023, 10:24 PM

North Waziristan (Immat News) In North Waziristan, three youths were martyred and three civilians were also injured due to a suicide blast. According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army (ISPR), a suicide bomber in a vehicle blew himself up in Miranshah area of ​​North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statement, as a result of the explosion, 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan from Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim of Dera Ismail Khan and 24-year-old soldier Jahangir Khan of Mardan were martyred while three civilians were seriously injured. are

According to ISPR, the aim of the suicide bomber was to target the security forces post, but due to the suspicion of the soldiers on duty, a major disaster was avoided by catching the suicide bomber in time. National Security Security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen our resolve.

