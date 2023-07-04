Northeast Agricultural University Drives Agricultural Transformation through Market-Oriented Scientific Research and Development Achievements

Northeast Agricultural University, with its strong focus on market orientation, is actively promoting the transformation of scientific and technological research and development achievements in the fields of grain, food, farmers, and workers. Li Yang, the executive director of the National Soybean Technology Research Center, highlighted the university’s success in extending deep processing to the ultimate industrial chain in the field of soybean processing, resulting in a significant increase in value. These technologies have already been transformed and adopted by over 20 enterprises.

In recent years, Northeast Agricultural University has prioritized the high-quality development of the agricultural product processing industry. By leveraging the collective strength of the entire university and the expertise of its teachers and students, Northeast Agricultural University has created a replicable and promotable process for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in universities.

To further facilitate the transfer, transformation, and efficiency of scientific research results, the university has established the Social Cooperation and Achievement Transformation Center. This center takes charge of planning, implementing, organizing, and managing the school’s science and technology promotion and social services. Additionally, the Research Institute of Food Science has been actively engaged in comprehensive scientific research and achievement transformation across the entire food industry chain, focusing on areas such as milk, beans, fruits, side effects, and fertilizers. The institute has conducted various tests and pilot projects to support industry innovation and enterprise practices.

Moreover, Northeast Agricultural University has established numerous research institutes in collaboration with enterprises, including 52 school-enterprise research and development centers and 8 industrial technology research institutes. The university has also made efforts to strengthen the construction of agricultural national university science parks, guiding scientific research personnel to establish independent enterprises for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. To date, the university has seen the incubation of 45 enterprises, including 16 high-tech enterprises.

By adhering to market orientation and aligning with the six advantageous industries and six important industries in the province, Northeast Agricultural University has successfully transformed 57 scientific and technological achievements, leading to significant industrial upgrading. Several notable achievements include the creation of anti-enzymolysis targeting antimicrobial peptides and alternative feed antibiotic technologies. These achievements have made remarkable contributions to the scientific and technological progress and industrial development of the feed and aquaculture industries. The university has also achieved outstanding results in the areas of meat processing and safety production, soybean intensive processing, egg deep processing, carbon recovery technology, and straw fiber composite concrete brick technology. These achievements have been awarded scientific and technological awards, authorized invention patents, and have been successfully promoted and applied in numerous enterprises, resulting in significant economic benefits.

Furthermore, Northeast Agricultural University has taken proactive steps to establish rules and systems that promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. The university has formulated various work plans and implemented projects to accelerate scientific and technological innovation, promote agricultural and rural modernization, and realize new breakthroughs. In the pursuit of first-class disciplines, Northeast Agricultural University has prioritized the transformation of achievements and introduced incentive policies to encourage talents to innovate and engage in entrepreneurship. In teaching and scientific research, the university has instilled the concept that scientific research is a process, with transformation being the ultimate goal. This has created a favorable environment where the university and its colleges work together, teachers actively seek to transfer their research, and expert teams compete and support each other.

Northeast Agricultural University’s commitment to market orientation and the promotion of scientific and technological achievements in the fields of grain, food, farmers, and workers has not only spurred industrial development but also contributed significantly to the advancement of the agricultural sector. With its innovative approaches and collaborative efforts, the university continues to play a pivotal role in driving the transformation and modernization of the agricultural product processing industry.

