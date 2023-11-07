Northeast China Responds Actively to First Widespread Rain and Snow Weather of Winter

Northeast China Braces for First Widespread Snowfall of the Season

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, November 6 (Reporters Duan Xu, Wang Fan, Li Shuangxi) – Since the night of the 5th, rain and snow have fallen in many places in Northeast China, marking the first widespread rain and snow weather of the winter season. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued an orange warning for blizzards and a blue warning for cold waves, strong winds, and strong convection on November 5.

The region experienced heavy snowfall, causing flight cancellations and train delays. However, local authorities and workers have been actively responding to the weather conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

In Changchun City, sanitation workers operated snow clearers on Renmin Street to clear snow and minimize the impact on traffic. Similarly, in Harbin City, large machinery and workers have been deployed to clear ice and snow on roads, working tirelessly to maintain safe conditions for commuters. Changchun City formulated a snow clearing plan in advance, mobilizing thousands of sanitation workers and snow clearing vehicles to ensure a swift response to the snowfall.

The snow and cold weather have also had an impact on power supply lines, with more than a million households experiencing power outages. The State Grid Jilin Electric Power has formed emergency repair teams to carry out repairs and restore power supply to affected areas.

In addition to power outages and transportation disruptions, heating is a major concern in Northeast China during the winter. Companies such as Jilin Chuncheng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. and heating companies in Harbin and Benxi have taken proactive measures to increase heat supply and ensure that heating systems operate effectively in response to the cold weather.

Meteorological experts predict that there will be additional cold air activity from the 7th to the 8th, with temperatures expected to be more than 5 degrees Celsius lower than normal in the next 10 days in Heilongjiang, Jilin, and other places.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, the response and efforts of various regions in Northeast China have aimed to safeguard the well-being and safety of residents, ensuring that life continues to run as smoothly as possible regardless of the challenging weather conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

