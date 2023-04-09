Just an hour east of the cobblestone streets and vibrant Spanish colonial architecture of Old San Juan, lies a natural treasure of Puerto Rico: the Northeast Trail. This 58 km trail crosses four municipalities and protected areas of the island, showing the diversity of the landscape and the natural beauty of the region. From coral reefs to the El Yunque Cloud Forest, the Northeast Trail offers a unique experience for nature lovers and adventurers.

The beginning of the trail

The Northeast Trail begins in Fajardo, in the northeast of Puerto Rico, where you can find coral reefs and the bioluminescent bay. From there, the 58 km trail traverses the Northeast Ecological Corridor, located between Fajardo and Luquillo, and offers a journey through hidden beaches, town squares and steep paths.

Exploring El Yunque

El Yunque is the island’s wilderness adventure heart and the only rainforest in the US National Forest System. The natural area of ​​El Yunque is extremely biodiverse, with 240 species of trees and leafy shrubs, abundant waterfalls, rivers and streams. The rainforest is considered sacred in Puerto Rican culture and Taino petroglyphs can still be found in the southern part of the forest.

On the Northeast route, you can immerse yourself in 56 km of tropical jungle, covering almost 2,400 m of total elevation gain. It is recommended to travel as light as possible and bring plenty of water to ensure good hydration. With an average completion time of 17 hours and 32 minutes, the Northeast trail has a stop for camping and a well-deserved rest amidst stunning landscapes of tropical jungle, exuberant vegetation and a symphony of sounds from native coqui frogs.

finishing the trail

The Northeast trail ends at the El Toro Trailhead, a raised area on the western edge of El Yunque. This is the perfect place to breathe and appreciate the culmination of this unforgettable journey. If you are a lover of nature and adventure, the Northeast Trail is an experience that you cannot miss.