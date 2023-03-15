Urbanization, work wear and pollution are the main reasons why Colombians decide to migrate to the surroundings of cities to connect with nature and release stress, a phenomenon that affects 70% of the population and that places the country in the third Latin American nation with the most people suffering from the “21st century disease”, below Argentina (80%) and Brazil (77% ), according to a study carried out by the multinational Groupon.

Although it is true that for thousands of years cultures have understood the benefit of natural environments for humanity, since 2004 the word Forest Baths has been heard in the world of health, a Japanese technique focused on the well-being of people and in the prevention of diseases attended by experts in quantum medicine and neuroscience, using the immersion of the forests.

“Quantum and energy medicine take up the approach of medicine for health, but not for disease as we are occasionally used to as a society,” says Rita Kotov, a neuroscience specialist at Matizart, an international human and business development company based in Bogotá. .

The increase in the activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells for the defense of the immune system against any pathogen and the expansion of intracellular levels of anticancer protein are some of the benefits that science has been able to verify when taking short interventions in fields wooded and forested such as Metanoia Colombia, a nature reserve located in the northeastern hills of the capital.

Added to these two topics is the importance of the technique of oriental origin for the heart and mental health of patients, since in addition to reducing blood pressure, heart rate and regulating the cortisol level to release stress, it also compresses the high level of anxiety, confusion, among other negative psychological pathologies that are frequent in today’s society.

Although Colombia has 31 million protected hectares, equivalent to 15% of the national territory (MinAmbiente), which can be considered suitable for taking a fresh look in the face of the complications of urbanization and sanitation, only a few areas are suitable for taking the forest bathing process. Therefore, Metanoia Colombia, in research from neurobiology, neuroscience and quantum physics in relation to resonance, synchronicities and vibrational frequency engagement, has created a field of action based on natural landscaping, Feng Shui for gardens and permaculture. , thus becoming the first natural and open-air disease prevention center in Bogotá.

“Metanoia was created to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to personal finances, because in Colombia, regardless of the positions against or in favor of the current health system, primary and secondary prevention requires fewer monetary resources than diseases chronic stagess”, concludes Alejandra Santamaría, sports doctor and mental trainer.

In this way, alternative medicine becomes a way of life, which Metanoia has become a pioneering field in the field, guided by experts on the subject which medically, psychologically and mentally evidences before and after entering to the Forest Bath and the positive change that this generates in people.

