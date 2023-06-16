Northeim: Policewoman pierces internals on “Hells Angel” | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/16/2023 11:14 a.m A senior officer of the Northeim police is apparently passing on internal information to a leading member of the “Hells Angels” rocker group. She no longer works for the police.

At the request of the public prosecutor, the Northeim district court imposed a penalty order of 90 daily rates of 60 euros each on the woman for violating official secrecy. This was announced by a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Göttingen on Thursday on NDR demand. The 31-year-old must therefore pay 5,400 euros. According to the Göttingen police department, she was also “permanently removed from service”.

The policeman pretends to be a prospective buyer

The woman did not prove herself during her probationary period and did not pass it, the police department in Göttingen said. Accordingly, the 31-year-old career changer took over the management of the Central Criminal Police Service (ZKD) in Northeim two years ago. About six months later, the incident that led to the criminal proceedings is said to have occurred: In the course of investigations against the leader of a “Hells Angels” group from the Kassel area, it became known that the rocker boss wanted to sell a car privately. A police officer posed as a prospective buyer under a false name and also took a test drive, said Andreas Buick, spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office.

Internal database searched and information shared

In retrospect, the “Hells Angels” leader must have become suspicious, says Buick. At the end of December 2021, the rocker contacted the ZKD manager via Whatsapp. You should check whether there is an officer in the police force with the name in question. According to the public prosecutor, the woman then searched an internal database and informed the rocker boss that she had not found the name. According to Buick, he was able to conclude that the prospective buyer was an undercover agent.

“Undercover cop at risk”

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the head of the ZKD knew that the man was with the “Hells Angels” and was active in the criminal milieu. By sharing the information, she potentially endangered the undercover cop’s life and limb and potentially affected the success of the prosecution, Buick said. During a search as part of the investigation, the police seized the boss’ cell phone and found communication with the head of the ZKD. During a subsequent search, investigators also discovered the corresponding messages on the woman’s mobile phone.

Came into the police service through lateral entry

The woman had come to the police as a career changer. She initially studied law at the University of Göttingen and worked in a law firm after her legal clerkship. In 2019 she became an officer with the Göttingen police. Before starting her new job in Northeim, she had completed a qualification measure specially developed for fully qualified lawyers.

