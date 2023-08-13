Northern Ireland commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Omagh attack

Survivors, relatives of victims and political leaders gather this Sunday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Omagh attack, the deadliest in the Northern Ireland conflict, at a time of growing tensions in this British province.

On August 15, 1998, a car bomb detonated by a dissident faction of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) paramilitary organization killed 29 people and injured 220 in the center of Omagh, a city 110 km west of Belfast, the Northern Irish capital.

This attack took place just four months after the signing of the Good Friday agreement, which was to put an end to three decades of a conflict that left more than 3,000 dead between unionists (pro-British and mostly Protestants) and republicans (Catholics) who They demanded unification with the Republic of Ireland.

A victims’ association organized a public ceremony this Sunday in this small town of just over 20,000 inhabitants.

Another ceremony will take place on Tuesday, reserved for relatives of the victims, including both Catholics and Protestants, as well as two Spanish tourists.

The Omagh attack shocked Northern Irish society and strengthened the peace process.

Despite this, none of those responsible have been convicted, after more than two decades marked by investigations, trials and appeals.

The British government announced in February the opening of an independent investigation to find out if the attack could have been prevented, a hypothesis considered “plausible” two years ago by the Belfast High Court.

political blockade

Twenty-five years after the end of the Northern Irish conflict, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU) brought a new rise in tensions in the region.

The institutions resulting from the peace process have been paralyzed for a year and a half due to the refusal of the main unionist party, the DUP, to accept the trade rules agreed within the framework of Brexit.

On security, tensions also rose after the assassination attempt in February on police officer John Cladwell in Omagh, claimed by the New IRA.

The authorities raised the anti-terrorism alert level after that attack.

This week there were two data breaches of thousands of police officers, raising concerns about the safety of members of the security forces.

The last murder of a constable in Northern Ireland took place in 2011 in Omagh.

