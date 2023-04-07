The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that the Northern Ireland police had warned of the possibility of riots by Republican separatists during the Easter holiday, days before a visit by US President Joe Biden.

The BBC quoted Police Chief Simon Byrne as saying in a statement that rioting by individuals using violence to oppose Northern Ireland’s status in the United Kingdom could be an attempt to draw security personnel into gun or bomb attacks.

He added that the police had made temporary shift changes to put more security personnel on frontline duties.

And the BBC reported that Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said police had “very strong community intelligence” that there was a plot to carry out attacks in Londonderry, a city close to the border with the Republic of Ireland.

The police warning comes ahead of President Biden’s visit next week and after Britain’s domestic intelligence service, MI5, raised the threat level of domestic terrorism in Northern Ireland to “severe”.

Northern Ireland has seen sporadic acts of violence by small groups that have kept the threat level mostly at “severe” since the system was introduced in 2010.

In February, Detective John Caldwell was shot several times by two gunmen, an attack police suspected was carried out by the New Irish Republican Army, an armed group seeking to integrate Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.