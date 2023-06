The police had to pursue a motorcyclist on Tuesday with blue lights and a follow-up horn. The man was previously caught at a speed of 96 km/h in the Bad Kleinkirchheim area. When the officers asked him to stop with arm signals, he first slowed down and then suddenly accelerated his motorcycle. After a few kilometers, the 46-year-old Northern Irishman was stopped. The man couldn’t answer why he hadn’t stopped his journey earlier. He is shown.

