Status: 03/22/2023 10:14 a.m
For capacity reasons, Northwest Mecklenburg is not accepting any new refugees for the time being. According to NDR information, the six district administrators and the Ministry of the Interior have agreed on this transitional arrangement.
At a meeting on Friday, the district administrators and Interior Minister Christian level (SPD) agreed that Northwest Mecklenburg would initially no longer have to take in any more refugees. After the construction of the planned accommodation in Upahl was stopped for the time being by court, the district lacks places for accommodation. According to the district, all existing accommodation is occupied.
Quota for Northwest Mecklenburg should be made up for
Until the district has created new accommodation, the other five districts will take in the refugees who should have come to Northwest Mecklenburg. However, the district has to compensate for this by the end of the year. If new accommodations are found or built in Northwest Mecklenburg, the district will then be assigned more refugees and the other districts fewer. This is intended to make up for the applicable quota for 2023, according to the joint statement by the district council and the Ministry of the Interior.
According to the Interior Ministry, this procedure is not uncommon. It has been used repeatedly in the past.
