After it was made known, by the prefect Rafael Dávila Egüez, about the unilateral termination of the contract with the Constructora Oviedo Palacios (Covipal) CIA. LTDA, in the construction of the Villonaco-Chuquiribamba road, the authorities of the sector have decided to organize a sit-in to demand that the work be recontracted as soon as possible.

In an interview with Diario Crónica, Dávila Egüez confirmed the decision to unilaterally terminate the contract due to breaches by the company, and that, in addition, the money delivered to it would be recovered, through the good use of advance policies and contract compliance. “We have already notified the company and I have arranged for the Department of Public Works to begin preparing the specifications to directly hire another company to continue and complete the work,” he explained on Tuesday, March 8, at 3:00 p.m.

For his part, Héctor Guaya Pauta indicated that the leaders of the northwestern sector have held a meeting, the same night they learned of the situation (March 8), and unanimously decided to continue demanding the completion of the work. “In view of the fact that the prefect has not responded to various offices presented, last night we met in Chantaco, and in an extended assembly it was decided to go out to a sit-in in front of the Prefecture, on Thursday, March 16,” the leader reported. , at the time of announcing that the concentration would be in the Bolívar park, and then they would walk the streets of the city until they reached the center of the city. “The northwestern sector is the breadbasket of the provinces of Loja, Zamora Chinchipe and El Oro, and they do us terrible damage,” he said.

The president of the Taquil Parish Government, Víctor Guamán Cartuche, informed that they were aware of the prefect’s decision since they have been constantly meeting due to the delays of the Covipal company in the construction of the Villonaco-Chuquiribamba road. “The company had to comply with the deadlines established in the contract and therefore, it has incurred in the causes that the prefect had to enforce,” he recounted. He added that the provincial prefect has promised to rehire the work, and they hope he will do so before the end of his term. “We have been constantly demanding, either in parish meetings or in the Prefecture, but they have given us the floor and we hope that it will be fulfilled soon, and the new prefect will continue demanding the construction of the road,” he stressed.

On behalf of the Covipal company, the manager Santiago Oviedo Moreano confirmed the notification of the Prefecture on the termination of the contract and commented that they would be analyzing the possibility of appealing said decision. “Yesterday (March 8), we have been notified of the resolution and we are meeting with our lawyers, in the possibility of filing an appeal,” he announced on the morning of Thursday, March 9. He argued that they will make use of the right to due process and the defense to present the pertinent legal resources.

Finally, he confirmed that they have ten days to return the resources of the advance of USD 5 million and that they have not been accrued by the construction company; Otherwise, the Prefecture would have the legal power to make effective the policies of faithful fulfillment of the contract and good use of the advance. (YO)