NoSpamProxy with intelligent service 32Guards receives VBSpam+ Award News Paderborn – News Paderborn Politics Current news on the internet

Paderborn, July 19, 2023 – Net at Work GmbH, the manufacturer of NoSpamProxy, the modular suite for email security, is pleased about the top mark VBSpam+ in the current test of the renowned Virus Bulletin Board. The independent testing and certification body has been testing and evaluating security solutions for more than 20 years. With 99.97 out of a possible 100 points, NoSpamProxy achieved the third-best result in a broad field of well-known competitors and was the only product “Made in Germany”.

“Net at Work’s email security solution returns to the VBSpam test with a VBSpam+ certification. By correctly classifying all legitimate emails and blocking 99.97% of spam emails, NoSpamProxy shows a good balanced performance”, the experts from Virus Bulletin, Ionu Rileanu and Adrian Luca, also praise the new version of NoSpamProxy.

The test results for NoSpamProxy version 14 were eagerly awaited because this version uses the in-house service 32Guards as the main detection intelligence for the first time. 32Guards evaluates the metadata of currently around 30 million emails with 10 million attachments and 300 million links from German-speaking countries each week and can thus also identify local attack patterns such as German-speaking phishing attacks particularly well. The AI-based service identifies new malware trends, new types of spam attacks and other cyber threats of all kinds within a very short time and is constantly learning new things. 32Guards also combines its own detection intelligence with various external sources. It is combined with the self-learning level-of-trust concept for dynamic allowlisting. As a result, customers are always optimally protected against current threats.

In contrast to many competing products – especially in the context of Microsoft 365 – NoSpamProxy completely repels dangerous emails instead of moving them to an unclear quarantine. The sender receives a non-delivery notice so they can respond if necessary. This completely avoids legal risks from accepting the e-mail, which the Federal Court of Justice recently pointed out in a judgment.

“We are proud that NoSpamProxy is one of the best detection engines in the world with our new 32Guards technology. Since we can also offer other unique advantages for the German-speaking region, we are particularly interesting for customers,” says Stefan Cink , Business Unit Manager NoSpamProxy and email security expert at Net at Work.

The VBSpam+ Award joins other awards for NoSpamProxy, such as the champion title in techconsult’s Professional User Rating, which NoSpamProxy received for the sixth year in a row.

The details of NoSpamProxy’s rating in the Virus Bulletin Report can be found here:

Interested parties can test NoSpamProxy Server or Cloud free of charge with telephone support:

https://www.nospamproxy.de/de/produkt/testversion?utm_source=pr

company contact

Net at Work GmbH

Aysel Nixdorf

Am Hoppenhof 32 A

33104 Paderborn

+49 5251 304627

www.nospamproxy.de

Press contact

bloodsugarmagic GmbH & Co. KG

Team Net at Work

Gerberstr. 63

78050 Villingen-Schwenningen

0049 7721 9461 220

