Not all guadua cutting is illegal

Whoever exploits the guada without the proper management plan, can incur a crime because in addition to compromising the guadua, it is done with water, fauna and one can talk about ecocide.

Guadua has become an emblem of the Coffee Region both for the contribution it makes to the beauty of the Cultural Landscape, and for the use of this material for construction in tourist sites such as farms, cabins, commercial establishments such as restaurants, including buildings. emblems such as the headquarters of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda and even tolls.

It is a versatile material and its undeniable utility; however, complaints are being heard more and more frequently, especially on social networks, about the exploitation of the guaduales and the use of the word ‘ecocide’ is repetitive.

This brings us to the question Is cutting guadua for commercial use allowed or prohibited?

Julio César Gómez, director of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda, CARDER, an organization in charge of looking after the region’s natural resources, makes clear the use and exploitation of this plant material. In the first instance, the director clarifies that in the country there are regulations for the use of this resource, which does not allow open-air exploitation as if it were fodder, but must have a management plan, authorized by engineers. forests and in previously authorized sites.

Contrary to what many people think, guadua is a product that can be harvested and cultivated, for which the owners of the properties must make a use plan in conjunction with CARDER, which can be definitive or by maturation of the same. .

IN PROTECTED AREAS

The director clarifies that CARDER carries out special monitoring in basin or protective forest areas; It is worth remembering that the guadual performs an important function in the protection of water and is a place where many species of fauna stay.

Surveillance in these conditions is strict, because it has happened that people cut down the guadua of strategic ecosystems without having the permits from the environmental authority.

In the metropolitan area and Santa Rosa, where there are important guaduas in urban areas, a forest management plan has been developed, where the mayors can lead the use of guaduas without having to make an additional plan in the Corporation.

THE AMOUNT

80% of the people who need to make use of a guadual go to CARDER to carry out the process legally.

IN THE FARMS

When an owner presents the use plan for his farm, he does not need to obtain a safe-conduct, since it will be used on his own land, for example, to reinforce the structure of his house or fence the farm.

When the guadua crop is going to be removed from the property and taken to a lumber agency and marketed, it must have the guadua safe-conduct, which allows the mobilization of the sticks without any environmental or police authority requiring it.

After being established in the Corporation, the process for exploitation can take 15 days, the visit is carried out and the safe-conduct documents are issued.

Underused

This forest plant species, which is not a tree, has the capacity to grow from 10 to 15 centimeters a day and has many qualities for its exploitation, even for gastronomy, for example, at its premature age it is used to make pickles, structures for low-cost housing, tiles, panels to make divisions (agglomerates); sports elements, beer and there is still a lack of knowledge or contempt for the product.

The director of CARDER comments that another of the benefits of guadua is that its cultivation gives rest to the exhausted land that begins to become fertile “when you make diversity in crops, that activity puts you to rest because the soil, which is a living ecosystem, begins to create a natural resilience and produce the minerals that it had lost through intensive agriculture”.